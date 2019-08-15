Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife and daughter taken to hospital after a plane crash

Dale Earnhardt Jr., along with his wife and daughter, were aboard a plane that crashed at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee.

Kelley Earnhardt, Dale’s sister, tweeted confirmation that Dale, Amy and Isla and two pilots were on the plane. She also stated in the tweet that her family members were “safe.”

Federal Aviation Administration officials said a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. FAA officials said the preliminary indication is that two pilots and three passengers were aboard, the Associated Press reported.

Everyone was taken to the hospital, including the pilots. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Earnhardt wrapped up his full-time racing career in 2017. He amassed 26 wins in NASCAR’s Cup Series, good enough for 29th all-time.

He became the only third-generation NASCAR champion when he won the 1998 and 1999 Xfinity Series titles.

He is part of the scheduled broadcast team for Saturday night’s Cup Series event in Bristol, Tennessee.

