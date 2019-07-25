Dairy Cares continue to raise funds for Children's Hospital

After surpassing the million dollar fundraising mark last year, Dairy Cares of Wisconsin is mooo-ving forward, continuing its support of Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

The yard of a De Pere home is prepared for the fundraising Dairy Cares garden party for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin (WBAY photo)

The tents are going up and the gardens are being pruned as Jim and Annette Ostrom prepare to welcome about 450 people to their De Pere home and lush gardens on Saturday for the 9th annual Dairy Cares garden party.

According to Jim Ostrom, "I always say, the only pay that a gardener gets is the compliments and so we're going to show of the gardens and we're going to have some fun, but most importantly we're going to raise some money for Children's Hospital."

In the past nine years, Dairy cares, a volunteer organization made up of friends in the dairy industry, has raised more than a million dollars for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. It's an effort that started over drinks nearly a decade ago, growing into a passion to help.

"We're all affected by children and Children's Hospital and what good they can do for people, so it's a really great cause and it's really a cause that's easy to get behind," adds Ostrom.

The money being raised by Dairy Cares for Children's Hospital is making a difference. After reaching the one million dollar milestone at last year's garden party, Children's Hospital announced it was naming its on-campus simulation lab in honor of Dairy Cares.

Christine Baranoucky from Children's Hospital says, "Our Sim Lab is so much more progressive than other simulation labs at other Children's hospitals and it's really because of the support of Dairy Cares that we were able to really have much more critical equipment and opportunities for these training."

And that's why Dairy Cares is committed to continue raising fund for Children's, allowing the hospital to decided how and where the money will be spent.

Ostrom adds, "They're the experts on where the money is best needed to help children and we're going to let them do their job."

