Dad to face trial for drunk-driving crash injuring 3 children

A Green Bay man police say was drinking while driving, and caused a crash that injured 3 young girls, was bound over for trial in Outagamie County on Wednesday.

Photo: Outagamie County Jail

Gustavus Dalton Jr., 39, waived his preliminary hearing to hear the State's evidence against him. He'll enter a plea to charges on July 30.

Dalton is the father of the 4- and 6-year-old girls who were seriously hurt in the crash. The 6-year-old didn't have a pulse when an officer arrived on the scene. The 4-year-old was ejected from the pick-up truck. Both were airlifted to hospitals. Dalton is also the guardian of a 3-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Witnesses said Dalton didn't stop at a stop sign, and the driver who hit his truck said he couldn't swerve fast enough.

According to the criminal complaint, Dalton told officers he consumed two 16 ounce cans of Hurricane, a malt liquor. He said he thought he was "OK to drive, but probably wasn't."