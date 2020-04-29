DWD now issuing federal PUC payments, more than $290M in unemployment benefits disbursed

State officials say the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has started disbursing Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments.

The FPUC, a temporary emergency increase of $600 per week in unemployment benefits, provides additional payment to anyone who are collecting benefits from the following programs:

-Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI), including: Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE), Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service members (UCX) and Partial Unemployment Compensation

-Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

-Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

-Work-Share (STC)

-Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)

Officials say anyone who has made a claim doesn't need to take any action to receive the additional $600 a week benefit, as it will automatically be added to their benefit payments.

Anyone who established a claim before April 4 will be retroactively provided from the week ending April 4, 2020, UI week 14/20.

Officials add the $600 FPUC benefit won't impact your income eligibility, as it isn't considered earned income, and isn't based on your weekly benefit rate.

Anyone who is eligible for some type of UI benefit listed above is eligible for the full $600 in addition to the unemployment benefits that are due.

Officials say the benefit is temporary, and the last payable week in Wisconsin will end the week ending July 25, 2020.

The DWD says Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits will be announced in May.

An exact date in May wasn't immediately provided by state officials.

DWD officials say the Unemployment Insurance Division has received 479,596 applications, and has distributed more than $290 million in state unemployment benefits since March 15.

Since the public health emergency was declared, officials say claimants have filed a record number of weekly unemployment claims, a total of 1,185,952.

Of those, nearly 750,000 have been paid.

The department says the number of claims processed in this period, which equals five weeks, are about the same amount processed in a typical, non-pandemic eight-month time period.