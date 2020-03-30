DWD Call Center: Apply online instead of calling

Due to what officials are calling an "unprecedented call volume", anyone needing to apply for unemployment benefits are being asked to apply online.

CLICK HERE to apply.

The Department of Workforce Development says last week alone, from March 22 - March 28, about 115,679 applications for unemployment benefits were filed, while the DWD's Unemployment Insurance Division received more than 1.5 million calls.

State officials add that is an increase of 6,208% from the busiest weekly call volume.

In addition, at times the Unemployment Insurance Division at times received 160 calls per second, causing the system to overload due to it not being able to handle that amount of calls.

Since then, they say they have worked to increase the technology capacity, as well as staff numbers.

The Department will now be able to send and receive up to 690 calls, which is an increase of 450 calls it was previously able to handle.

In addition, the number of call center workers has grown from 57 employees before the COVID-19 outbreak to 92, and is currently training another 40 staff members.

Anyone who needs to file is asked to apply at THIS WEBSITE, which is faster and easier than applying over the phone.

State officials say some people are only able to apply over the phone due to not having access to a computer or internet, or were specifically instructed to call DWD.