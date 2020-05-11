DWD: All approved FPUC back payments completed

Although the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) says Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits haven't been paid to claimants who have a hold on their account due to an eligibility question, officials say all approved FPUC back payments have been paid.

On Monday, officials announced that the department has distributed all approved FPUC back payments at the end of last week.

At this time, DWD officials say there are about 7,500 weeks of payment with holds, which they say is a little more than one percent of total approved weeks of FPUC payments.

After investigating those hold issues, and if the claimant is determined to be eligible, the claimant will receive FPUC benefits, including any backpay.

The FPUC is a temporary emergency increase of $600 per week in unemployment benefits.

If you have a pending unemployment application, or are currently receiving unemployment benefits, the FPUC is automatically added to the benefit payment, and no action is needed to be taken by the claimant, as long as the circumstances haven't changed, remain eligible, and file a weekly claim.

So far, DWD officials say they have dispersed more than $550 million in unemployment benefits, including more than $490 million in FPUC money, for the week of May 3 - May 9.

The department claims the amount is the largest it has ever paid in a single week.

From March 15 - May 9, the department received 518,003 unemployment applications.

They add the amount of weekly claims they have received is at 1,813,938, and have paid 1,213,456 weekly claims.

For that same time period, the total of benefits paid, including FPUC, stands at $941,042,456. Excluding FPUC, the benefits paid is at $353,485,099.

In addition, the Unemployment insurance calls received during the week of May 3 was totaled at 5,356,962.