DOT shows off one-of-a-kind culvert inspector

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a new tool to see damage it couldn't inspect before.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's remote-controlled Culvert Inspection Vehicle (WBAY photo)

The Culvert Inspection Vehicle is a remote-controlled vehicle with a Bluetooth-enabled GoPro camera.

Engineers put the device in culverts and are able to drive it through, getting a look at previously undetectable issues.

It's currently being field tested only in Northeast Wisconsin.

The entire setup cost around $1,000, which is saving them money compared to how they used to check culverts.

"If you hire a consultant to do the form of videotaping, it can be somewhere in the neighborhood of $300 to $400 an hour to do it. I've seen contracts in the thousands and thousands of dollars, whereas for a few hours of my time I can give us a very good idea of what is happening underneath," maintenance roadway engineer Matt Haefs said.

The DOT says there is no other inspection vehicle like this anywhere.