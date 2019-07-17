DOT adds signs to avoid wrong way drivers

After one triple fatality and dozens of other close calls, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is taking steps to ensure drivers don't get onto local interstates, heading into oncoming traffic.

At just about every interstate interchange, there are plenty of signs instructing drivers where to go and how to get on the highway. But, despite all of the instructions and warnings, the DOT says about 75 times a year, drivers in Northeast Wisconsin are reported to be going the wrong way on the highway after using off ramps to get on the interstate, heading into oncoming traffic.

"A lot of these we find out are really driver condition issues. Whether it's alcohol, drugs, disorientation, confusion, things of that, so generally there's been a lot of driver factors involved in these, not always, but generally that's what we've found," says Scott Nelson, a Traffic Safety Engineer.

Studies, conducted since 2017 by the DOT on these incidents, discovered the off ramp at 41 northbound at 9th Avenue in Oshkosh, as well as, the southbound off ramp at I-41 at Mason Street in Green Bay are the two areas that see the most wrong way drivers enter the interstate into oncoming traffic. So, in addition to the regular "wrong way" signs at these ramps and others, the DOT has installed additional flashing warning signs that are hopefully more visible during the day, but especially at night.

According to Nelson, "We just kind of looked for repeat locations, where we've seen them over the years, and that's why we tried to enhance the signing to try and prevent any future events from happening."

And, in the short time the DOT has had the signs up, it appears the extra warnings are working.

Nelson adds, "They've actually been up for about three months now and it's obviously a very short after period, but at this point, we haven't had any identified at those locations since we've made the improvements, so the preliminary results are encouraging."

The DOT says it will continue to track the wrong way and where they may be getting on the interstates and if necessary will be adding more of the flashing signs.

