DOJ identifies officers, others involved in fatal weekend shooting

Authorities have identified all of the individuals involved in an officer-involved shooting this past weekend in Green Bay.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) the person killed during the incident has been identified as Elder Melgar, 42.

The DOJ says officers from the Green Bay Police Department were called to the 2800 block of University Avenue for a report of shots fired on Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they say Melgar discharged a firearm toward another individual.

Two officers, identified as Officer Roman Trimberger, and Officer Nicholas Walvort, with five and seven years of law enforcement experience respectively,discharged their weapons toward Melgar.

Officials say Melgar died at the scene from his injuries.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Another person, identified as Manuel Hernandez, 34, was arrested after the incident.

Formal charges are still pending in the Brown County District Attorney's Office.

At this time, the involved officers are on administrative leave.

The DCI is currently investigating the incident.