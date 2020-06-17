DOJ announces online Civil Rights Reporting tool

The U.S Department of Justice has launched an online tool for reporting civil rights violations.

The Civil Rights Reporting Portal makes is easier for the public to report a violation, according to the DOJ.

Examples of civil rights violations include discrimination based on race, color, national origin, disability status, sex, religion and familial status.

The DOJ says the new portal consolidates more than "30 unique reporting pathways" and eases the burden on victims to find the proper channel to report a violation.

The form is available in English and Spanish. More languages will be added.

