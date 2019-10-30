DOC to do compliance checks on registered sex offenders on Halloween

While you’re out trick-or treating with family this Halloween, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections will be out doing its part to keep children safe.

DOC agents, along with local law enforcement officials, will be going door-to-door to check on registered sex offenders on active supervision in the area.

“The purpose of it is to conduct random home visits on sex offenders during trick-or-treating hours in communities across the state to ensure sex offenders are complying with Halloween restrictions,” said Chris Susa, a corrections field supervisor with Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Susa monitors about 8 different counties. In all of them, despite its population, about 30-40 percent of its registered sex offenders are on active supervision.

“That means they are on probation, parole or on extended supervision at this time,” said Susa.

Here is a list of rules registered sex offenders on active supervision have to follow during trick-or-treating hours in their community:

• They have to be home one hour before and one hour after trick-or-treating times in their community.

• No Halloween decorations inside or outside the home.

• The porch light must be off

• No candy or costumes.

• Should only answer the door for law enforcement or DOC agents.

“Some typical violations that we see include someone will have a bowl of candy inside the home, but they aren’t handing out the candy. Some family members who live in the residence aren’t aware of the restrictions, even though they are supposed to be. We see that often and those are usually addressed right away,” said Susa.

Last year in Brown County, the DOC completed 73 random compliance checks that led to 7 violations and two arrests.

In 2017, the DOC completed 103 compliance checks which resulted in 9 violations and two arrests in Brown County.

“It’s just one of the things we feel we can do to make the community safer on a day where there are a lot of children out and about on one of their favorite days of the year,” said Susa.

Susa also wants to remind parents to check the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry website before planning their trick-or-treating routes. It shows all registered sex offenders living in a neighborhood. The website is: https://appsdoc.wi.gov/public/

If parents see something suspicious, they can call a toll free sex offender registry hotline, 1-877-234-0085. That hotline will be monitored by DOC staff during trick-or-treating hours on Thursday, between 3-8 p.m.

