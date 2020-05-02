DOC confirms first employee case of COVID-19 at Oshkosh Correctional Institution

The Wisconsin DOC says 15 employees at adult institutions across the state have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

According to the DOC website, one case has been confirmed at Oshkosh Correctional Institution, Green Bay Correction Institution, and Waupun Correctional Institution.

There have also been cases reported at Columbia Correctional, Felmers O. Chaney Correctional, Marshall E. Sherrer Correctional and the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility.

As of Friday, there were also 5 confirmed staff members with COVID-19 Community Corrections Region 3 in Milwaukee.

The DOC says 21 staff members in all have tested positive, with 14 having recovered and seven staff members still out.

Officials list 242 people in their care who are in quarantine, and 16 others who are in isolation.

146 COVID-19 tests have been done on people in the DOC's care, with 18 positive tests, 122 negative tests, and six tests which are still pending.

There are two tests pending at Oshkosh, and one pending at both Green Bay and Dodge Correctional Institution.

Eight people in the DOC's care in Oshkosh have tested positive for COVID-19.