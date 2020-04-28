DOC: COVID-19 confirmed at Green Bay Correctional Institution

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Green Bay Correctional Institution.

According to the DOC website, an employee at the facility has tested positive.

So far, there are no inmates who have tested positive at that facility, however as of Tuesday, four tests were still pending.

Meanwhile, there are currently eight inmates who have tested positive at Oshkosh Correctional Institution, while 16 have tested negative.

No employees of Oshkosh Correctional have tested positive so far.

Statewide, there are 18 DOC staff members who have tested positive, with 11 of those recovered and seven staff members still out.

Throughout the state, there are 17 people who are in the DOC's care who are in isolation, and 213 in quarantine, as of Tuesday.

There have been 133 tests completed, with nine others still pending, throughout the state.

Of those tests, 15 have returned positive, while 109 have been negative.

Click here for an interactive map of test results throughout the state DOC system for inmates.

Click here for DOC employee test information.