DNR to get public input on deer hunting seasons virtually

Work to establish the framework for Wisconsin's 2020 deer hunting seasons is underway, but, like so many other things, it's being done in a new way. All hunter input this spring will be done through phones and computers.

County Deer Advisory Councils around the state have just concluded their first of two annual spring meetings with a very different approach.

"It was kind of like, 'the show must go on' in the deer hunting world in Wisconsin, and it did," DNR wildlife biologist Jeff Pritzl said, "using innovation like everyone else did. Really proud of both our biologists and the Conservation Congress and all of the CDAC members that adapted to the current needs, and they conducted these meetings by conference call."

While hunters and landowners could call in and listen to the meetings, it's now time for their input on things like last year's harvest and future deer population goals in an online survey from April 16 through the 30.

CLICK HERE for the DNR's County Deer Advisory Council website.

"What is new this year, for the first time, is the presentations that the biologists made for each county has been recorded and is available, so when someone goes in to do their country survey the first thing they'll have the opportunity to do is actually click on the presentation."

In somewhat of a surprise, Pritzl says hunter engagement so far has been equal to or greater than in past years.

"As in many other aspects of our lives, we're actually learning some things by necessity that have become innovative that I suspect some things will stick with us. We've learned some potentially new efficiencies that if it worked really well, certainly in the world of providing information in a digital format that's recorded where we can almost have a more personal touch with more people virtually than we were able to face to face," Pritzl said.

After receiving public input this month, County Deer Advisory Councils will meet in the second week of May -- virtually, again -- to pass on their final deer season recommendations to the state's Natural Resources Board.

