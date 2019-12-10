DNR to begin drafting new manure rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board has given the department permission to begin drafting contentious restrictions on manure and fertilizer in areas prone to groundwater pollution.
The board voted 5-1 on Tuesday to give the department the go-ahead to begin crafting the restrictions.
The DNR in 2018 imposed restrictions on manure-spreading in 15 northeastern Wisconsin counties in response to drinking water contamination in Kewaunee County.
The agency wants to impose similar restrictions in yet-undefined “sensitive areas” with soil that is susceptible to pollution.