DNR to begin drafting new manure rules

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board has given the department permission to begin drafting contentious restrictions on manure and fertilizer in areas prone to groundwater pollution.

The board voted 5-1 on Tuesday to give the department the go-ahead to begin crafting the restrictions.

The DNR in 2018 imposed restrictions on manure-spreading in 15 northeastern Wisconsin counties in response to drinking water contamination in Kewaunee County.

The agency wants to impose similar restrictions in yet-undefined “sensitive areas” with soil that is susceptible to pollution.

