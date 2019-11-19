DNR reports deer hunting license sales comparable to last year

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says license sales for the gun deer season are similar to last year.

As of Sunday, about a week before the hunting season starts, there are 538,643 licenses sold. That's about 500 fewer than the same time last year, or a difference of less than one-tenth of one percent.

The nine-day hunting season starts this Saturday, Nov. 23.

The DNR says license sales are already brisk but it's anticipating a busy week.

The DNR reports hunting license sales for children under 9 are running way ahead of last year, with 3,648 sold so far compared with 2,257 licenses for children last year.

Individual crossbow license sales are currently 10% more than all of the licenses sold in 2018.