DNR needs public's help after hunter shot in Washburn County Sunday

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help after a man was shot while deer hunting in Washburn County.

The DNR’s Bureau of Law Enforcements says an adult male was shot while hunting in Minong Township around 11 a.m. Sunday. The roads around the area where the incident happened include: East of Sleepy Eye Road, south of Sleepy Eye Fire Land, north of Nancy Lake Road and west of CCC Road.

Officials are looking for individuals or groups hunting in that area on Sunday to contact them if they have any information about the incident above. You can confidentially relay their information by text, phone call or online to the WDNR Violation Tip Line: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367.

Three other hunting incidents happened during the annual gun deer season in Wisconsin.

On November 23, a 38-year-old man in Oneida County and a 29-year-old female in Marathon County discharged their firearm while hunting and hit their left foot.

In Fond du Lac, officials say a hunter shot toward a running deer and instead hit a 19-year-old woman in the left hand.

