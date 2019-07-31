DNR monitors bark beetles, invasive tree diseases in storm aftermath

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Forestry continues to assess the scope of damage caused by storms more than one week ago.

They specifically monitor the invasive species and diseases at risk of spreading in the aftermath.

The Village of Howard Public Works Department takes storm debris and turns it into something useful.

"We have wood chips coming out our ears, so if any farmers or anybody that might need wood chips or can use them for another purpose, we certainly would appreciate that," said Geoffrey Farr, Village of Howard Public Works Director.

It is one way for people to get rid of the trees and branches lost in recent storms. While where those trees landed might help determine the priority for getting rid of them, forestry officials with the DNR tell Action 2 News the type of tree should also be taken into consideration.

"The biggest thing that we're recommending is targeting those soft wood components," said Richard Lietz, Oconto Falls Team Leader with the DNR Division of Forestry. "Obviously, the Pine and Conifer side of things are more susceptible to not only stain from when they break off but also Bark Beetle and invasive diseases such as HRD that could move in and affect the skin."

Lietz says white woods like Aspen, Popple, and Maple trees are also easy targets.

He recommends people clear out the at-risk trees sooner rather than later.

"Especially with the Conifer, we're making recommendations that if you can get your soft wood pickup within six weeks of when the event happened," said Lietz.

After that six week mark, he says the wood is weakened to the point where Bark Beetles and other invasive disease can take hold quickly.

"The tree will start looking sick. You will start to see the needles turn color, the bark will start coming off, increased woodpecker damage--you'll see birds chasing those beetles as well," said Lietz.

People with questions regarding tree health should reach out to their local DNR Forestry contact to do an assessment and help determine the appropriate next steps to take.

Crews in the Village of Howard Public Works Department follow certain guidelines during the wood chipping process to get rid of a specific tree pest: the Emerald Ash Borer.

"Basically, the wood chips have to be chopped down to a certain size and that stops their life cycle," said Farr.

The wood chips are available free of charge at 1336 Cornell Road.

Public works crews continue double brush collection efforts but ask people to call in their debris piles so that they can establish a clear route of where to go.