DNR looking into impact of manure spill near Kewaunee

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking into the impact of a manure spill near Kewaunee.

The DNR says the manure runoff is from Wakker Dairy in the town of Carlton.

The manure entered a ditch that flows into Sandy Bay Creek near County Road J and Highway 42.

This was reported to the DNR Monday, Dec. 10.

Neighbors are urged to monitor well water for changes in taste, smell and color. If changes occur, switch to another water source and call DNR Water Supply Specialist Sara Fry at 920-662-5147.