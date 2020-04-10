DNR looking into illegal shooting of osprey in Oconto County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for information on the illegal shooting of an osprey in Oconto County.

Osprey are a protected species in Wisconsin.

On April 1, at about 4 p.m., an osprey was found injured on Springside Road in the Town of Brazeau. The osprey was taken to a rehab organization and died a few days later.

Exams revealed the osprey had been shot in one of its wings.

Shooting an osprey comes with a possible fine of $2,327 and a three-year revocation of hunting, fishing and trapping privileges, according to the DNR.

If you have information, call or text the WDNR Violation hotline at 1-800-847-9367. You can remain anonymous.