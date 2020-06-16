DNR board to vote on starting draft of new PFAS restrictions

The state Department of Natural Resources board is poised to vote on whether to allow the agency to begin drafting regulations implementing new restrictions on firefighting foam containing chemicals known as PFAS.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed a Republican bill in February that bans the use of firefighting foam that contains PFAS except in emergencies and for testing.

The DNR must write regulations implementing the restrictions by September.

The agency's board is set to vote on an outline of the regulations at a meeting June 24.

Approval would allow the agency to start drafting the language.

