DNR board to gauge reaction to deer hunt changes

Wisconsin wildlife officials will gauge reaction to a host of potential changes to the state's deer seasons in an attempt to rekindle waning interest in hunting.

The Department of Natural Resources board on Wednesday approved six questions for the Wisconsin Conservation Congress' April hearings.

The questions ask if people would support:

extending the nine-day gun season to 19 days

eliminating the December antlerless-only season

prohibiting hunting during the days before the nine-day season

eliminating management zones

limiting the crossbow season to October and after the nine-day gun season

and invalidating bow and crossbow buck tags during the nine-day season.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)