DNR asks hunters to be extra cautious if hunting in storm damaged areas

Nearly half a million hunters will be out in the woods this coming gun-deer season, but before grabbing your gun and blaze orange clothes, the DNR is asking people to be extra careful if hunting in heavily storm-damaged areas.

“If you see movement, don't just shoot at movement, make sure you identify your target before shooting your firearm,” said Paul Hartrick, Conservation Warden for the DNR, northeast region.

This rule of thumb will be especially important if hunting in northern Oconto or Langlade counties this season, as a number of downed trees and debris from this summers' storms might make it more difficult to see your target.

“Having a lot of trees down have more obstacles when walking in the woods, you have opportunities to trip, fall on things, and a better practice in a thick forest area is to not load your firearm until you're ready,” said Hartrick.

About 1,800 acres of state owned land including portions of Peters Marsh Wildlife Area and the Upper Wolf River Fishery Area were damaged by straight-line winds in Langlade County.

The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest also sustained significant damage near White Lake and Mountain areas.

The DNR is also warning hunters who may clear out downed trees to get to a deer stand to be extra careful.

“A lot of the trees from the storm damage, they're twisted up, there's trees on top of each other and there's a lot of pressure there that you can't see with the naked eye and you want to be really careful that trees don't kick back as you're cutting,” said Kaufman.

Those hoping to get a view from above the ground in a tree stand should also take precautions, as many standing trees are wind damaged.

“Since that storm went through, some the trees have just a little bit of lean to them, and what we've seen over time that it starts to lean more and more until if falls down. So, if there's any lean at all, you want to stay out of that tree,” said Kaufman.

Kaufman says to also look at the base of the tree.

“Some of the roots actually lift a little bit and you'll see the ground is a little higher on one side of the tree than the other.”

Conservation wardens say to harness yourself in, and always remember the acronym: TAB-K.

“Treat every firearm as if it's loaded, always be sure to point your muzzle in a safe direction, be sure of your target and what's beyond it and always keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to shoot,” said Hartrick.

