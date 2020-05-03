DNR: Sunday weather conditions cause extreme wildfire danger

A red flag warning has been issued for a dozen counties in Wisconsin, and much of the state is listed as being in high fire danger for Sunday.

Picture: MGN

The Wisconsin DNR, as well as the National Weather Service, have issued a Red Flag Warning for Sunday for the following counties:

-Marquette

-Waushara

-Wood

-Portage

-Waupaca

-Green Lake

-Jackson

-La Crosse

-Trempealeau

-Monroe

-Juneau

-Adams

The warning is issued when a variety of weather factors, such as warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and dry fuels come together, which cause dangerous wild land fire conditions.

In addition, much of the state continues to have very high to extreme fire danger.

All fires, including campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines could cause a spark to potentially start a fire,w hich would spread quickly.

Within the last week, DNR officials said they responded to nearly 50 wildfires.

Officials add they have four contract tanker planes, and have access to the Wisconsin Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters with bucket capability.