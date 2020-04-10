DNR Secretary: 16,000 people visited High Cliff State Park last weekend

Getting outside has been a key way for people to stay active while maintaining social distancing.

But when more several thousand people visited High Cliff State Park in Calumet County over the weekend, the governor included it among 40 state parks, forests, and recreation areas that needed to close.

Now those closed areas, like High Cliff, are filled with empty parking lots, surrounded by barricades and closed signs to keep the public out.

"Last weekend High Cliff state park saw 16,000 people over those two days,” said Wisconsin DNR Secretary Preston Cole. “That's usually what occurs in a month at some of these locations."

Cole says crowds not following social distancing, littering, and vandalism all contributed to the governor's decision to close dozens of outdoor locations.

"It's saddening for us to have to take this level to make sure that public health is adhered to,” said Cole. "People really didn't pay attention to our warnings. When people of different families are interacting, we know from our public health officials that can create a situation where individuals may contract this disease."

Some people were caught off guard by the decision.

"They said you should get exercise and go to the parks and then all of a sudden you can't go to the parks so, it was surprising,” said Joyce Tuchel.

Tuchel can see the logic behind the decision, though.

"We have to do whatever we can to curb this thing,” said Tuchel.

Not all outdoor areas are closed.

"We have not yet had issues with too many people congregating and so forth,” said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Nelson says as long as people pay attention to CDC rules, like social distancing and wearing masks, county parks will likely remain open.

"It's going to come down to people following those safety and health measures,” said Nelson. “But it's also keeping an eye on how many people are coming, if there are a lot, and if there are large gatherings of people well beyond the family, that's going to be an issue."

For now, Cole says anyone found trespassing the closed state locations will be ticketed and can be arrested.

"We are actively engaged and having staff do rotations on making sure that our parks are all buttoned up,” said Cole.

Both Cole and Nelson encourage people to stick to their own neighborhoods for time outdoors instead of traveling to parks if they can.

"I know it is hard, it is very hard,” said Cole. “However, public health is at stake."

The current Safer at Home order is set to end April 24. If it ends, the parks will reopen. If it gets extended, Cole says they will discuss how to move forward at that time.

"We have to do our part and we can't create, attractive nuisances is the technical term, where people come together and don't practice social distancing thus putting their lives in danger,” said Cole. “We take this work very seriously."

