DNR Looking For People Who Illegally Dumped Items in Forest

Oconto County, Wis. (WBAY)- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources needs your help to identify the people who illegally dumped items in the Machickanee Forest.

A warden recently responded to Forest Road 101 and located several piles of dumped items. That area is in between Stiles and Oconto Falls.

One pile included around six dead fish. Another location had a pile of couch cushions and other household items. And there was a third pile that contained a couch, tires and a TV.

All of the garbage was dumped on Forest Road 101 within a mile of each other. They were all dumped before June 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR at 1-800-847-9367