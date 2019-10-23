DNR: Ledgeview farm makes changes after potentially toxic discharge

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assessing the impact and potential risks from a potentially toxic leak of silage from a Brown County farm.

Ledgeview Farms (WBAY photo)

Action 2 News first told you about the liquid discharge on Friday.

The DNR says Ledgeview Farms has installed additional runoff controls to contain the leachate leak. Leachate is water or other liquid that carries with it the contaminants it's flowed through -- in this case, feed storage. This runoff had a white, cloudy appearance.

Sump pumps at Ledgeview Farms are collecting runoff before it gets into the grass and soil where the water eventually flows into Bower Creek.

DNR Northeast runoff management supervisor Joe Baeton says the farm is pumping the leachate discharge into a storage facility where it's being contained. He says this method seems to be working.

"We will continue to monitoring it until we know that it is functioning properly and that the risk of the discharge is eliminated," Baeton said. "We’ve had staff on site since those were put into place. Brown County Land and Water has been out there. We’ll continue to check on it here and there."

The DNR says the discharge only impacted surface water, like Bower Creek, not the groundwater.

"Certainly if you do have a well, we haven’t had any impact to groundwater in addition to the surface water that we had. We haven’t had anything emerge," said Baeton.

It will continue to monitor the farm's additional pumps over time.