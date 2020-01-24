DNR Issues Hundreds of Emergency Permits for Shoreline Protection

We're getting our first indication of just how many property owners along the Bay of Green Bay are seeking emergency permits to protect their shorelines.

Since last January, the DNR tells us 261 property owners have sought authorization to install emergency rip rap.

So far this month the number is 39, or about two emergency applications per day.

Water levels on the bay and Lake Michigan have soared to record levels, and combined with high winds and waves, have already led to numerous cases of flooding and erosion.

"Urgency, concern, just devastation," recalls Crystal vonHoldt about what she could hear on the line when her phone started ringing last January.

"That's when this first started evolving for me, it has been taking place on the proper shoreline Lake Michigan for a couple years prior, but the lower bay has been a little bit behind, but now they're really, now they're really feeling the damage and the flooding," says vonHoldt, DNR Water Management Specialist.

vonHoldt is responsible for issuing shoreline protection permits for the vast majority of the Bay of Green Bay.

Because of the water levels, and the forecast they will keep rising, the DNR is offering emergency permits allowing property owners to begin work immediately.

"Letting people handle their emergency, protect their shoreline, take that deep breath, let's see is this adequate, how's the water level going to be this spring and summer, do they have enough rock, is is placed the right way, but these will eventually be followed up with a permit application," says vonHoldt.

While hundreds of homeowners are scrambling to shore up their shorelines, vonHoldt says there are some in serious danger of losing everything.

"Those landowners who are naturally lower or who haven't been raised because they were built decades ago and then their neighbors have raised because they were more recent construction, it's tragic, I feel very helpless, we can only do so much with rip rap. With spring coming I'm crossing my fingers that it's not going to be as bad as what we're expecting, but it doesn't look very good," says vonHoldt.