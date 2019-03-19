DNR: Inspect your private wells for spring runoff contamination

Spring snowmelt, rain, and even flooding this season are all good reasons to check your water well.

The Wisconsin DNR is encouraging private well owners to check for any possible contamination.

“If they see flooding around their well or over-topping their well, or if you notice a change in the water taste or color or smell, that they're going to want to do something about it,” said Dave Bougie, Drinking/Groundwater Specialist for the Wisconsin DNR.

Bougie said recent flooding is another great reason to make sure contaminants haven't crossed into your water supply.

“Runoff from the snow contains lots of contaminants that can make you sick, so it's coming from our streets, it's coming from our farm fields, it's coming from a lot of different areas and those contaminants are going to flow with that water and obviously, if your well is under water, it's going to flow directly into the well,” said Bougie.

When in doubt, Bougie said it’s a good idea to call a professional, someone like Tom Vandeyacht, a well inspector and owner of Ground Source.

“This is the cap, and if water gets above this, if you have flooding, it can actually get into a vent under here and fall into the well,” said Vandeyacht.

To avoid an electric shock, Vandeyacht said to never approach a flooded well that is powered on.

“If there's not flooding going on, a standard look this time of year, look at how's my well cap, did ice get in, is it damaged, did any vermin get in there, that type of thing, look for that, if it did, these red flags go up, stop drinking it at that time,” said Vandeyacht. He said only drink the water when it's been surveyed and deemed safe.