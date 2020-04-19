DNR: 234 acre wildfire contained in Necedah Wildlife Refuge, crews still on scene

State DNR officials say a wildfire is contained Sunday after it started burning Saturday in the Necedah Wildlife Refuge.

According to the DNR, fire crews are still on the scene in Juneau County, where the fire burned 234 acres.

Crews are making sure there are no hot spots or burning within the contained fire.

The DNR adds the fire burned in upland grass and timber, and slowed down as it reached the marsh area.

Officials say debris burning caused the fire, which threatened four to five structures, but they weren't damaged.

On Saturday, the DNR reported evacuations were underway along 17th Street and Highway 80 due to structures being in the fire's path.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Weather conditions throughout the weekend have caused very high fire danger - those conditions include warm temperatures, low relative humidity and very windy conditions.

At this time, burning permits are suspended due to COVID-19.

Multiple departments were at the scene Saturday, including county emergency management officials, local law enforcement, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as multiple area fire departments.

In addition, the NDR said 3 SEAT (single engine air tanker) planes were used to help fight the fire from the air.

There was also a second fire Saturday, located in the town of Armenia, which was being fought by Necedah fire crews, as well as Wood County.