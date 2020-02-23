DNR: 'Deer harvest low during last year's gun hunt'

Thousands of people packed in to the KI Convention Center Sunday for the Wisconsin State Hunting Expo.

A lot of hunters told Action 2 News their gun deer season didn’t go too well at the State Hunting Expo.

"The gun season was bad because it was so late this year,” Hunter John Reminger said. "The rut was over with.”

Deer Biologist, Curt Rollman, said bow hunters were more successful because the harvest was down during gun deer season.

"When the gun season is this late, and it misses the rut, the bucks are a little bit more tired I guess is a way to put it,” Rollman said.

Rollman said Mother Nature also played a role in the hunting season.

"We had some really big snow storms at the end of season, that restricted some access,” said Rollman. “And also some areas there were less deer than years before. We did have a bad end to the winter last year so there were some impacts there too."

Although Reminger didn't get the buck he wanted and has done better in previous years, he said he will always take part in the Wisconsin tradition and hope for a better season this fall.