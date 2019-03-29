DNR officials: 'Every day snow is gone, the fire risk increases'

Despite the snow melt and flooding in Northeast Wisconsin earlier this month, area firefighters have been busy battling small wildfires this week.

Those fires started with burning brush piles that got out of control and mechanical issues of heavy machinery.

"Every day without precipitation it's a little bit more of a volatile environment receptive to burning," said Lucas Schmidt, Green Bay Team Leader of Forestry and Fire Control with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The spring sunshine draws people outside.

"People tend to have a false sense of security this time of year," said Assistant Fire Chief Robert Goplin with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. "They're doing spring clean-up, maybe they're going to get ride of some yard waste, or they're just trying to be outside in the spring and just have that first spring campfire. This is a very dangerous time of year for that."

The brown grass uncovered by melting snow is crunchy and dry not only on the surface but down to the soil.

"If you don't have burn right now, don't burn. We're entering in for the next two months kind of the worst of the year to burn," said Schmidt.

90-percent of the fires the DNR responds to happen in the spring and could be easily prevented.

"Most of our fires are caused by humans in Wisconsin, your actions, being safe, your decision-making, whether or not you should burn," said Schmidt.

The fire conditions constantly change based on the weather and the time of day.

"You get a burning permit from multiple locations, online, over the phone," said Schmidt. "They're free, and they inform you of what the fire danger is, but each day you need to call in or check our system to see if you can burn that night after 6 p.m."

The DNR also patrols for signs of smoke by airplane. Those locations are plugged into GPS and called into dispatch for officials to cross-reference with the list of legal burning permits.

"People always have to consider it's not just the area that you're in. You always have to consider if they're going to be burning something even in a fire pit, where are the embers going?" asked Goplin.

For a list of burning restrictions in your area, call 1-888-WIS-BURN.