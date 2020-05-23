DMV launches online driver license renewal program

Anyone between the ages of 18-64 needing to renew their driver license can now do so online.

According to WisDOT, the DMV has launched a program which allows eligible drivers to renew their license up to one year before their card expires.

The drivers must not have new medical restrictions or negative changes to their vision since their last renewal.

Currently, the DMV estimates nearly 250,000 drivers are eligible to renew their license online this year.

Officials say about 80,000 driver licenses have expired in the state since March 12.

There will still be a renewal fee of $34.

CLICK HERE to renew your license online.