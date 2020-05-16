DHS: 500+ positive coronavirus test results, breaks record of single day positive results

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The state identified 502 new patients Saturday after receiving 6,051 tests results, which according to our records, is the highest amount of new positive results received in a single day.
Previously, 460 new cases, which was reported on May first, was the highest amount recorded in a single day.
The new results come as testing increases throughout the state. On Friday, a record amount of 6,469 test results came in, out of which 410 were positive.
We are seeing an increase in #COVID19_WI numbers because of an increase in testing. But remember, it's about the percentages. And that's part of the #BadgerBounceBack. We want to see the daily percent of positive cases decrease. Learn more: https://t.co/mAVfWJMI4M pic.twitter.com/k6TzATWEvV— WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 16, 2020
Saturday’s total brings the state total to 12,187 positive coronavirus cases. The new positive test results represent 8.3% of the tests.
Eight additional deaths were reported Saturday in the DHS summary count, however, the county by county amount of new deaths shows an increase of 10 deaths.
Action 2 News has sent an inquiry to the DHS to clarify which count is correct, however the state's death toll is now at least 453.
This is after two consecutive days of deaths reported in the double digits.
The state reports 2,018 people have been hospitalized during treatment, an increase from Friday’s reported hospitalization number of 1,977. There are currently 357 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 127 of them are in ICU.
County by county cases will be added here shortly.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 11 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,070 cases (+36) (22 deaths) (+1)
Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 1 case (1 death) (+1)
Calumet - 56 cases (+1) (1 death)
Chippewa - 39 cases (+2)
Clark - 26 cases (+1) (4 deaths)
Columbia - 36 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 22 cases (+2)
Dane - 519 cases (+12) (22 deaths)
Dodge - 93 cases (+6) (1 death)
Door - 33 cases (+4) (3 deaths)
Douglas - 12 cases
Dunn - 21 cases (+1)
Eau Claire - 65 cases
Florence - 2 case
Fond du Lac - 124 cases (+5) (3 deaths)
Forest - 7 cases (+2)
Grant - 72 cases (10 deaths)
Green - 41 cases (+2)
Green Lake - 10 cases
Iowa - 11 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 58 cases (2 deaths)
Juneau – 21 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 820 cases (+40) (18 deaths)(+1)
Kewaunee - 30 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 44 cases (+2)
Lafayette - 16 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 3 cases (+1)
Manitowoc - 21 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 32 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marinette - 23 cases (+2) (2 deaths)(+1)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 2 cases
Milwaukee – 4,759 cases (+372) (252 deaths)(+3)
Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 30 cases
Oneida - 7 cases
Outagamie - 135 cases (+7) (4 deaths)
Ozaukee - 120 cases (+1) (11 deaths)(+1)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 17 cases (+1)
Polk - 6 cases
Portage - 7 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 1,004 cases (+84) (18 deaths)
Richland - 14 cases (+1) (3 deaths) (+1)
Rock - 422 cases (+16) (14 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 77 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 4 cases
Shawano - 31 cases (+2)
Sheboygan - 68 cases (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 39 cases (+2)
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 7 cases
Vernon - 10 cases (+2)
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 277 cases (+8) (12 deaths) (+1)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 140 cases (+11) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 467 cases (+13) (23 deaths)
Waupaca - 17 cases (+1) (1 death)
Waushara - 5 cases
Winnebago - 117 cases (+5) (1 death)
Wood - 6 cases (+1)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 3 case (+1)
Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 2 cases (+1)
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 52 cases (+1) (10 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).