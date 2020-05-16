DHS: 500+ positive coronavirus test results, breaks record of single day positive results

The state identified 502 new patients Saturday after receiving 6,051 tests results, which according to our records, is the highest amount of new positive results received in a single day.

Previously, 460 new cases, which was reported on May first, was the highest amount recorded in a single day.

The new results come as testing increases throughout the state. On Friday, a record amount of 6,469 test results came in, out of which 410 were positive.

We are seeing an increase in #COVID19_WI numbers because of an increase in testing. But remember, it's about the percentages. And that's part of the #BadgerBounceBack. We want to see the daily percent of positive cases decrease. Learn more: https://t.co/mAVfWJMI4M pic.twitter.com/k6TzATWEvV — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 16, 2020

Saturday’s total brings the state total to 12,187 positive coronavirus cases. The new positive test results represent 8.3% of the tests.

Eight additional deaths were reported Saturday in the DHS summary count, however, the county by county amount of new deaths shows an increase of 10 deaths.

Action 2 News has sent an inquiry to the DHS to clarify which count is correct, however the state's death toll is now at least 453.

This is after two consecutive days of deaths reported in the double digits.

The state reports 2,018 people have been hospitalized during treatment, an increase from Friday’s reported hospitalization number of 1,977. There are currently 357 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 127 of them are in ICU.

County by county cases will be added here shortly.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 11 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,070 cases (+36) (22 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 case (1 death) (+1)

Calumet - 56 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 39 cases (+2)

Clark - 26 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 36 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 22 cases (+2)

Dane - 519 cases (+12) (22 deaths)

Dodge - 93 cases (+6) (1 death)

Door - 33 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 12 cases

Dunn - 21 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 65 cases

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 124 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Forest - 7 cases (+2)

Grant - 72 cases (10 deaths)

Green - 41 cases (+2)

Green Lake - 10 cases

Iowa - 11 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 58 cases (2 deaths)

Juneau – 21 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 820 cases (+40) (18 deaths)(+1)

Kewaunee - 30 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 44 cases (+2)

Lafayette - 16 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 3 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 21 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 32 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marinette - 23 cases (+2) (2 deaths)(+1)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 2 cases

Milwaukee – 4,759 cases (+372) (252 deaths)(+3)

Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 30 cases

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 135 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Ozaukee - 120 cases (+1) (11 deaths)(+1)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 17 cases (+1)

Polk - 6 cases

Portage - 7 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 1,004 cases (+84) (18 deaths)

Richland - 14 cases (+1) (3 deaths) (+1)

Rock - 422 cases (+16) (14 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 77 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 4 cases

Shawano - 31 cases (+2)

Sheboygan - 68 cases (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 39 cases (+2)

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 7 cases

Vernon - 10 cases (+2)

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 277 cases (+8) (12 deaths) (+1)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 140 cases (+11) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 467 cases (+13) (23 deaths)

Waupaca - 17 cases (+1) (1 death)

Waushara - 5 cases

Winnebago - 117 cases (+5) (1 death)

Wood - 6 cases (+1)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 3 case (+1)

Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 2 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 52 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

