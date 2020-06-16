DHS report shows sharp increase of test results from Monday, state death toll now more than 700

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- Wisconsin now has more than 700 deaths due to the coronavirus.
The Department of Health Services reported an additional nine deaths since Monday, bringing the total to 703.
The state reported 11,149 new test results Tuesday, with 266 of those being positive.
The percentage of positive results on Tuesday -- 2.4% -- is in line with the past two weeks. The percentage has been under 3% for 12 of the last 14 days.
There have been a total of 23,198 cases since testing began earlier this year, while more than 414,000 people have tested negative.
The number of recoveries has grown to 17,122, or 74% of confirmed cases.
The state also reported a decrease of those hospitalized for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours. There are currently 275 patients hospitalized with 100 in ICU. On Monday, there were 284 patients hospitalized overall, a decrease of nine patients.
The number of new test results is a sharp increase from Monday, which was 6,255. The state has partnered with 68 public and private labs capable of processing more than 16,000 tests per day.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).