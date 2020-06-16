DHS report shows sharp increase of test results from Monday, state death toll now more than 700

Wisconsin now has more than 700 deaths due to the coronavirus.

The Department of Health Services reported an additional nine deaths since Monday, bringing the total to 703.

The state reported 11,149 new test results Tuesday, with 266 of those being positive.

The percentage of positive results on Tuesday -- 2.4% -- is in line with the past two weeks. The percentage has been under 3% for 12 of the last 14 days.

There have been a total of 23,198 cases since testing began earlier this year, while more than 414,000 people have tested negative.

The number of recoveries has grown to 17,122, or 74% of confirmed cases.

The state also reported a decrease of those hospitalized for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours. There are currently 275 patients hospitalized with 100 in ICU. On Monday, there were 284 patients hospitalized overall, a decrease of nine patients.

The number of new test results is a sharp increase from Monday, which was 6,255. The state has partnered with 68 public and private labs capable of processing more than 16,000 tests per day.

County case numbers will be added here shortly.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

