DHS: Decrease of testing, positive results after upward trend

Wisconsin saw a decrease of testing throughout the past 24 hours on Saturday after setting an all-time high for the number of coronavirus tests and the number of positive results Friday.

There were 3,350 more tests returned in the past 24 hours, while on Friday there were 3,632 tests returned.

Across the state, the DHS reports on Saturday that 346 new cases were found, a decrease from Friday’s 460 new cases.

That's 10.32% of the tests that came back positive, putting Wisconsin on a one-day downward trend after at least two days of an upward trend. 12.67% came back positive Friday, 10.8% of tests were positive on Thursday, and 7% of tests were on Wednesday.

The state reports Brown County had 97 new confirmed cases from Friday into Saturday.

The death toll hasn’t kept pace with the spike in cases. So far, the DHS reports the state’s death toll is at 334. That's 4.36% of the positive cases.

In Wisconsin, no children or young adults under 40 have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

3,698 of the state's 7,660 coronavirus patients are considered recovered, or 48%. This means they've been medically cleared of symptoms and released from isolation or 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.

The percentage of patients being hospitalized for treatment since February stayed the same from Friday into Saturday at 21%. The DHS says since February, 1,591 patients have been in the hospital. Earlier in the week, that number was at 22%.

351 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with 309 on mechanical ventilation. There are 118 in ICU.

The DHS says 65% of the state's hospital beds are occupied, a three percent decrease from Friday.

Wisconsin's governor and health officials say the readiness of the state's health care systems and a downward trend in the percentage of new cases are key factors in dialing back the Safer at Home orders while preventing widespread infection.

Investigations

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported public health investigations are underway at 187 businesses and group housing, health care and long-term facilities around the state.

The state doesn't identify the facilities or where they're located except by region and general function.

In the Northeast region, there are 30 investigations underway: 11 at long-term care facilities, 8 at workplaces, 7 in group housing facilities, 1 in a health care facility, and 3 sites that don't fall into those categories.

The DHS says it takes only one confirmed case at a long-term care facility to trigger an investigation. It takes two or more cases anywhere else.

Examples of a long-term care facility include nursing homes, assisted living and residential care apartment complexes.

Group housing facilities include prisons, jails, homeless shelters, dormitories and group homes.

Health care facilities may include hospitals, clinics, hospice or dialysis centers.

Workplaces include manufacturers, warehouses, offices and other indoor work settings.

Examples of other settings include child care centers, restaurants, event venues and places of worship.

The DHS will update the number of public health investigations every Wednesday.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever



Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

