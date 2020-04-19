DHS: COVID-19 related deaths climb to 220

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- New numbers from the Wisconsin DHS show as of Sunday afternoon, 4,346 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19.
Officials also reported Sunday that 220 people have died, an increase from the 211 deaths reported on Saturday.
Out of those confirmed to have COVID-19, 1,190 have been hospitalized.
397 are currently hospitalized, including 162 in ICU. 342 patients are on ventilators.
So far, 45,323 people have tested negative for COVID-19 throughout the state.
Other Cases:
Sheboygan County health officials say they currently have 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and of those, 27 cases have recovered, and are no longer sick.
Out of the 15 active cases, county officials say four people are hospitalized.
In addition, county officials say 19 confirmed cases are associated with the Sunny Ridge outbreak, and of those, four are active, and 13 have recovered. Two others have died.
Cases by County
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 6 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 215 cases (1 death)
Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 6 cases
Chippewa - 20 cases
Clark - 16 cases
Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 3 cases
Dane - 361 cases (19 deaths)
Dodge - 19 cases (1 deat)
Door - 9 cases (1 death)
Douglas - 8 cases
Dunn - 9 cases
Eau Claire - 22 cases
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 62 cases (3 deaths)
Grant - 18 cases (2 deaths)
Green - 9 cases
Green Lake - 1 case
Iowa - 6 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
12 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 32 cases
Juneau - 10 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 248 cases (5 deaths)
Kewaunee - 8 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 25 cases
Lafayette - 3 cases
Manitowoc - 6 cases
Marathon - 17 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 5 cases (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 1 case
Milwaukee - 2,150 cases (125 deaths)
Monroe - 13 cases
Oconto - 4 cases
Oneida - 6 cases
Outagamie - 35 cases (2 deaths)
Ozaukee - 79 cases (9 deaths)
Pierce - 7 cases
Polk - 4 cases
Portage - 4 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 168 cases (9 deaths)
Richland - 8 cases (1 death)
Rock - 74 cases (4 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 33 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 2 cases
Shawano - 6 cases
Sheboygan - 40 cases (2 deaths)
St. Croix - 11 cases
Trempealeau - 1 case
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 89 cases ( 6 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 84 cases (3 deaths)
Waukesha - 265 cases (11 deaths)
Waupaca - 4 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 2 cases
Winnebago - 41 cases (1 death)
Wood - 2 cases
Safer at Home
On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's Safer at Home order until May 26. The order keeps public and private school buildings closed for the rest of the school year but eases restrictions on some non-essential businesses, including allowing arts and crafts stores and libraries to provide curbside service. CLICK HERE for more information.
Spreading the disease
The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.
"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.
COVID-19 symptoms and prevention
Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.
DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:
--Stay at home
--Limit your physical interactions with people
--Keep at least six feet apart from others
--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water
--Make essential trips no more than once a week
--Covering coughs and sneezes
--Avoid touching your face
Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.