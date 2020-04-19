DHS: COVID-19 related deaths climb to 220

New numbers from the Wisconsin DHS show as of Sunday afternoon, 4,346 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Officials also reported Sunday that 220 people have died, an increase from the 211 deaths reported on Saturday.

Out of those confirmed to have COVID-19, 1,190 have been hospitalized.

397 are currently hospitalized, including 162 in ICU. 342 patients are on ventilators.

So far, 45,323 people have tested negative for COVID-19 throughout the state.

Other Cases:

Sheboygan County health officials say they currently have 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and of those, 27 cases have recovered, and are no longer sick.

Out of the 15 active cases, county officials say four people are hospitalized.

In addition, county officials say 19 confirmed cases are associated with the Sunny Ridge outbreak, and of those, four are active, and 13 have recovered. Two others have died.

Cases by County

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 6 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 215 cases (1 death)

Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 6 cases

Chippewa - 20 cases

Clark - 16 cases

Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 3 cases

Dane - 361 cases (19 deaths)

Dodge - 19 cases (1 deat)

Door - 9 cases (1 death)

Douglas - 8 cases

Dunn - 9 cases

Eau Claire - 22 cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 62 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 18 cases (2 deaths)

Green - 9 cases

Green Lake - 1 case

Iowa - 6 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

12 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 32 cases

Juneau - 10 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 248 cases (5 deaths)

Kewaunee - 8 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 25 cases

Lafayette - 3 cases

Manitowoc - 6 cases

Marathon - 17 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 5 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 1 case

Milwaukee - 2,150 cases (125 deaths)

Monroe - 13 cases

Oconto - 4 cases

Oneida - 6 cases

Outagamie - 35 cases (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 79 cases (9 deaths)

Pierce - 7 cases

Polk - 4 cases

Portage - 4 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 168 cases (9 deaths)

Richland - 8 cases (1 death)

Rock - 74 cases (4 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 33 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 2 cases

Shawano - 6 cases

Sheboygan - 40 cases (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 11 cases

Trempealeau - 1 case

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 89 cases ( 6 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 84 cases (3 deaths)

Waukesha - 265 cases (11 deaths)

Waupaca - 4 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 2 cases

Winnebago - 41 cases (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Safer at Home

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's Safer at Home order until May 26. The order keeps public and private school buildings closed for the rest of the school year but eases restrictions on some non-essential businesses, including allowing arts and crafts stores and libraries to provide curbside service. CLICK HERE for more information.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

