DHS: 33 people test positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin

State officials say the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased to 33 as of Sunday afternoon.

Although there are 33 total tests which came back positive, one person has since recovered, which means the state is currently dealing with 32 active cases.

According to the Wisconsin DHS, on Saturday, the number of patients who tested positive was at 27.

Both Fond du Lac and Milwaukee Counties saw an increase of positive test results from Saturday.

Fond du Lac County went from six cases Saturday to 11 on Sunday, while Milwaukee County went from six Saturday to seven on Sunday.

Other counties included in the Wisconsin outbreak include:

Dane - six cases

Pierce - one case

Racine - one case

Sheboygan - three

Waukesha - three

Winnebago -one