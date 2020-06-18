DACA recipients and supporters react to Supreme Court ruling

The US Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants. The justices rejected arguments that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) is illegal, and said the courts have no role in reviewing a decision to end it.

But up until the court’s decision, DACA recipients were in limbo.

“It’s added another stressor to my life. Not knowing what was going to happen, not knowing when it was going to get cancelled or taken away,” said Mario Ortega.

But Ortega’s stress as a DACA recipient has been lifted for now.

“This morning when I woke up to the news that it was going to stay it was a sigh of relief. Just because I can keep going with my life,” said Ortega. “I was surprised but in a good way.”

Ortega has been a recipient of DACA since it started in 2012.

“It gives you the opportunity to work and gives you the opportunity to help the economy, to help the country grow,” said Ortega.

But he certainly wasn’t the only one relieved by the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I just talked to parents and they are very happy because this means that their kids can still work, continue their education,” said Pilar Campos.

Campos assists people with DACA renewals and applications at Casa Alba Melanie, a Hispanic resource center in Green Bay.

“Last year we had 110 applicants, this year we have 59 already,” said Campos. “So it’s very important, this decision.”

“All month we’ve been waiting to hear the news and we were really worried. So this morning the positive report came out we were really excited. Very, very happy,” said Casa ALBA Executive Director Melanie Maczka.

“I was very happy because I deal with the phone calls and I always talk to the recipients and they were worried about the situation,” said Maria Plascencia, executive assistant at Casa ALBA. “They didn’t know what was going to happen and what if the decision was to terminate DACA, and what their future will be like.”

Plascencia and Ortega both point out that not only have DACA recipients spent most of their lives in America and consider it home – they also contribute to the workforce.

“A lot of the dreamers, we grew up here, we feel that we’re from here and a lot of them are frontline workers in the pandemic right now and so I believe [the decision] is good and I think it’s fair for a lot of people that are working right now,” said Ortega.

“The companies that have employees that are DACA, they don’t want to lose them because they know they’re very valuable people with lots of talents, so this is a very important decision and I was so happy,” said Plascencia

Though President Trump could try to stop the DACA program again, Maczka and others hope the ruling will lead to some significant immigration reform, allowing DACA recipients and others a better path to full citizenship.

“This is something that has been back and forth for years with congress and it’s about time that congress really takes the whole immigration reform issue seriously and acts on it,” said Maczka.

“Hopefully if we keep fighting for it and keep just showing that we’re here to work and here to help the country, hopefully that will kind of lead us that way,” said Ortega.

