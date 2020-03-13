D.A. won't seek charges in fatal Fox Crossing shooting

The Winnebago County District Attorney says officers were justified in fatally shooting Rory Behling while trying to arrest him in January.

The Winnebago County SWAT team was called to help execute an arrest warrant on Behling, who was suspected in area burglaries where firearms were stolen.

According to the report issued Friday, the SWAT team was taking up positions around the house on the 800-block of Grove Street in Fox Crossing when Behling came out of the house. He tried to go back in, but officers say it appeared he locked himself out of the house.

Officers told him "show us your hands," and Behling made a "draw motion" from his waistband. He pointed a gun at officers who were about a car length away. Multiple officers yelled "gun." Three officers shot at Behling, and officers saw Behling run with a gun in his hand before he fell to the ground.

The autopsy showed he died from gunshots to the head and back.

Investigators found bullet fragments and defects on the SWAT team's BearCat armored vehicle -- evidence of shots from a .45 caliber handgun, which none of the SWAT officers carried.

In his decision Friday, District Attorney Christian Gossett wrote, "In terms of the severity of the crime at issue, the crime was incredibly severe, and Behling's conduct and actions in this case were very dangerous and serious. Behling armed himself with a firearm and positioned himself so he was facing members of the SWAT team...

"Additionally, the investigation determined that Behling discharged his weapon. All of the behavior exhibited by Behling was extremely threatening, dangerous and alarming."

"It is clear from all of the evidence obtained during the course of the investigation that Behling posed an immediate threat to the safety of officers."

The three officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is routine. The officers have 10 to 21 years of law enforcement experience.