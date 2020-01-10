D.A.: No charges for Two Rivers officer in fatal shooting

The Two Rivers police officer who shot and killed Nash Fiske during a traffic stop last November won't face criminal charges.

That was the determination of the Manitowoc County district attorney after the Wisconsin Department of Justice completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting death.

The DOJ says Officer Dakota Gamez fatally shot Nash W. Fiske on Nov. 4. Fiske was in a vehicle that officers stopped on Washington Street.

According to the district attorney, Fiske, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, refused to make eye contact with the officer, his eyes were low and drooping, and he was difficult to understand.

When the driver stepped out of the car, Gamez says the passenger's demeanor changed. Fiske was asked to step out of the car. He reached near his left leg, and Officer Gamez saw a black handgun. The D.A.'s report describes Fiske as "manipulating" the handgun in his hand and Gamez, fearing for himself and the other police officer, fired at Fiske.

Despite life-saving efforts, Fiske died at a hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy showed he had "significant levels" of meth and amphetamine in his system.

The investigation identified the handgun as a Ruger with an extended magazine, and it had ammunition.

"The facts presented demonstrate that Officer Gamez acted in a manner consistent with the law and consistent with his training as a law enforcement officer, and therefore his conduct was legal," D.A. Jacalyn LaBre concluded.

Gamez is a three-year veteran of the Two Rivers Police Department. He was on paid administrative duty during the investigation.

The man driving the car that was pulled over, William Tyler Langrick, 31, of Fox Crossing, was arrested on various drug charges and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, Langrick told investigators there were two handguns in the car, and he gave one to his passenger, Fiske, shortly before the traffic stop.