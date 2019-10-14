DA: Fox Valley Metro Officer justified in fatal shooting after chase

The Outagamie County District Attorney says no criminal charges will be filed against a Fox Valley Metro Police Officer in a fatal shooting.

Officer Sam D. Pynenberg shot and killed Eduard Alexis Lopez-Ucles on Sept. 3. It happened after a chase that ended with a crash at the intersection of County Highway OO and State Highway 55 in Kaukauna.

"The Outagamie County District Attorney's Office concludes Officer Sam Pynenberg's use of deadly force was justified," says DA Melinda Tempelis.

THE CHASE, THE CRASH, AND THE SHOOTING

On Sept. 2, Eduard Lopez-Ucles had been at a party in Appleton and "consumed alcohol over the course of the hours" before the shooting, according to the DA. A witness called police to report Lopez-Ucles had left to get more beer and was likely too impaired to drive.

Officers spotted his pickup truck in Appleton at the intersection of Oneida and Northland. They say Lopez-Ucles ran a red light and took off 55-60 mph in a residential neighborhood on Capitol Drive. Police attempted to pull him over but he did not comply.

Officer Pynenberg spotted the pickup truck at the intersection of Elm Drive near I-41. The truck turned onto Moasis Drive and nearly hit a parked car. The truck failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled 45-50 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Pynenberg put on his emergency lights and siren, but Lopez-Ucles did not stop.

At one point, Lopez-Ucles briefly stopped, but took off again--going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. He was weaving in and out of lanes of traffic and driving erratically. He drove "bumper-to-bumper" with another car until it moved out of the way.

Lopez-Ucles traveled east on County Highway OO at about 85 mph. That's a 35 mph zone.

Lopez-Ucles came upon the roundabout at OO and State Highway 55. He fish-tailed through the circle and spun out.

Officer Pynenberg said he was standing in the middle of the lane of traffic and yelling commands with his gun drawn. He heard "tires squeal" and the "revving" of an engine. The officer said he feared Lopez-Ucles would kill him with the vehicle.

"Officer Pynenberg reports the vehicle was traveling directly at him when he discharged his duty pistol at Mr. Lopez-Ucles' vehicle in an attempt to stop him from driving towards him," reads the DA's report.

"Officer Pynenberg said he had no cover to move or a way to retreat when the vehicle was driving toward him and that Mr. Lopez-Ucles' vehicle came within two feet of where Officer Pynenberg was standing."

The officer told investigators that he was "scared for his life."

Pynenberg says he shot twice as the truck was moving past him. He fired five-to-six more times as the truck moved to his "right and back."

An autopsy found Lopez-Ucles died from a gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

DA Tempelis says there is no video footage of the shooting. Cameras mounted in Fox Valley Metro squads "have not been operational since they were installed due to technical difficulties."

There is no body camera footage of the shooting. The DA says that is due to the "fast, dynamic pace" of events leading up to the shooting.