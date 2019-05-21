Dozens in Appleton join 'stop the ban' rallies across the nation.

Dozens in Appleton joined forces with thousands across the state and multiple cities hold "#StoptheBan" rallies to protest new abortion laws passed in several states.

In Mississippi, a law banning abortions as early as six weeks headed to federal court Tuesday.

Alabama’s law is also expected to face legal challenges after it virtually makes terminating a pregnancy illegal, even in cases of rape and incest. It would allow the procedure only in cases where a woman’s life is in jeopardy. The punishment for doctors is up to 99 years in prison.

"The legislature has spoken and underscores the sanctity of life that the people of Alabama value so highly,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

Chants rang out along College Avenue in Appleton as protesters stood outside the Lawrence University Chapel.

“Not your body, not your choice. Not your body, not your choice," protesters chanted.

“I think it's important to show that even out here in a smaller community that people do care about these issues,” said Anna Kallay, a freshman at Lawrence University.

“We have a commitment to helping other people and fighting for other people's rights, not just in the immediate but things are going to have long-lasting effect,” said Alex Medina, sophomore at Lawrence University.

Kallay and Medina said their stand Tuesday afternoon wasn’t just about the recent anti-abortion bills passed in several southern states, it also included proposed bills in Wisconsin.

Right now, the Republican-led state legislature is in the process of securing a full vote on the so-called "born alive bill." It would require doctors to provide immediate care to a baby who survives a failed abortion.

Governor Tony Evers has already promised to veto the bill because the state already has protections in place for all babies born in the state.

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said nonetheless the bill will pass his chamber and he hopes the governor pays attention.

“I think there is going to be pressure that will build because the born alive bill is a much different type of take on a pro-life piece of legislation then what we have seen in the past in Wisconsin. I am hopeful that Governor Evers will take the time and look at these and consider where the constituency is,” said Sen. Fitzgerald (R-Juneau).

"I hope they hear we the constituents care about these issues and we will continue to fight for these issues," said Kallay.

"It’s not just thinking about a Wisconsin issue, it's not just a southern state issue or even a U.S. issue, it’s that women and people with uteruses have a right to their own bodies,” said Medina.

