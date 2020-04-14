Cybercrime tip leads to arrest of Outagamie County man for child pornography

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office arrested a Town of Buchanan man on child pornography charges.

Christian Proctor, 42, was arrested Monday on suspicion of 3 counts of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff's office started investigating when it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Deputies executed a search warrant at Proctor's home on April 9 and said they found evidence.

They say he might face additional charges as the investigation continues.

The state Department of Justice's Digital Forensics Unit is helping with the investigation.

Online records show Proctor was in the Outagamie County Jail at the time of this writing.