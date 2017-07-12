Customize alerts for WBAY’s First Alert Action 2 News app

You’ve downloaded WBAY’s First Alert Action 2 News app. One of the benefits of the news app is being alerted to information that matters most to you. But many of you rely on us for different reasons. We get that. You want to know if your child’s school is closed for bad weather. You want breaking news but you don’t want traffic alerts.

Here’s how to customize your news app’s alert settings.

1. When you open the app, tap on the settings icon (”gear”) in the upper right corner.

2. Choose "Settings."

Make sure notifications are enabled. If you need to add this permission, there is a link below the “Notifications Enabled” toggle.

Our alerts are broken into five categories: Breaking News, Trending, Live Reminders, Sports and School Closings.

WBAY's First Alert Action 2 News app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets (WBAY)

BREAKING NEWS

News that has immediacy or information we think you’ll really want to know, such as robberies, missing persons, and emergency responses.

TRENDING

Since we weren’t given a dedicated “Traffic” category, we use this for First Alert Traffic notifications of crashes, closures and detours. We’ll tell you pertinent information for your drive to work or home. Tell a friend.

LIVE REMINDERS

You’ve heard the expression, “Well, you just had to be there…” When we’re live streaming breaking news, local events or severe weather coverage, you’ll know it’s on.

SPORTS

This is Titletown, and for some fans Packers news is the best news of the day. Our Action 2 Sports team also covers the diamonds, courts, rinks, tracks, fields, greens and sidelines.

CLOSINGS

When your school changes plans because of bad weather, you’ll know about it almost as soon as we do with custom alerts.

Tap the search bar to find a school or other organization in WBAY’s system. We recommend searching by name or county, because an organization may use the ZIP Code for a different location than the one you’re searching for. Results will come up alphabetically. Tap on the organization to add it to your alerts, then you can continue adding organizations.

If your school follows the status of another school or district (for example, a private school that follows the public school system’s changes), we strongly recommend you select both. When you’re finished, click “Done” on Apple devices or hit your Android’s back button.

When an organization uses our system to announce a status change, that information is sent to the website, news app, and TV at the same time.

Action 2 News has over 2,500 organizations -- schools, churches, businesses, nonprofits, and other groups in your community.

LOOKING FOR WEATHER ALERTS?

WBAY has a dedicated, full-featured FIRST ALERT WEATHER app. Download it from your app store.