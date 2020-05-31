Curfew extended in Milwaukee for a second night

For the second night in a row, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said a curfew will be in place to help prevent violence in the city.

The announcement was made Sunday afternoon.

The curfew in Milwaukee will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday and be in place until 7 a.m. Monday.

Milwaukee police said they would enforce the mayor's curfew.

People who are exempt from this order are "citizens who are going to work, government officials, social service workers, and credentialed members of the press acting in their official capacity."

If found in violation of this curfew, people will be arrested and fined $691, police said.

Wauwatosa also enacted a curfew for the same times.

At the request of Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Gov. Tony Evers Saturday authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support Milwaukee's response to protesters that have disrupted peaceful demonstration following the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Specifically, the governor authorized 125 members to be immediately utilized by local law enforcement.

Barrett said the National Guard will protect places such as churches, day care centers and fire stations.

Morales said 20 businesses were vandalized and looted.

He said 60 suspects were arrested.

Of those, all but three were Milwaukee residents.

Morales said protesters threw rocks and bottles at officers but no serious injuries were reported.