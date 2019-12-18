Curative Connections opens annual Christmas store for clients

An annual Christmas Store is making sure everyone can participate in the season of giving.

Every year, Curative Connections in Green Bay sets up tables of items and allows its clients to pick out gifts for loved ones.

“We started this about 25 years ago when we recognized people were losing the opportunity to get out and shop during Christmas time,” said Denise Misovec, vice president of program services at Curative Connections. “The business and the noises and all those things that can be difficult for people, besides just getting there and navigating, so we thought we could bring it to them.”

Curative Connections offers a support system for people living with disabilities and older adults. They provide everything from employment, training and adult programming to brain rehab and wellness classes and mentor-ships.

“The goal is to help them be the most independent person they can be,” said Denise Misovec, vice president of program services at Curative Connections. “The themes we hear around this time of year is that giving is so much better than receiving and this way our folks still get to do that.”

All of the gifts at the Christmas Store are primarily donated by Curative Connections staff members and provided to clients free of charge.

Cody Schneider has been a client at Curative Connections since his vehicle accident in 2007. He participates in the brain rehab and wellness class.

“I don’t let depression take over my life. I give it a kick in the butt and say get out of my life depression,” said Schneider. “I don’t need you, I am better than you. That’s what I think.”

Schneider visited Curative's Christmas Store on Wednesday looking for a gift for his girlfriend. He found a purse that he thinks she is going to love.

“She is an awesome woman and she treasures me,” said Schneider. “We truly love each other, we’re going to get married. Can’t wait.”

