Curative Connections gets more space to work with

A local organization that helps older adults and people with disabilities now has more space to work with.

Curative Connections held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday on the renovation of its facility at 2900 Curry Lane in Green Bay.

The renovation over the last year doubled the amount of space for using their services without adding any additional square footage to the building.

They were also able to complete the renovation without stopping any of their daily services.

Officials say the renovation would not have been possible without their donors, and it will help them meet more needs.

"Those shortcomings were only going to be exacerbated as time went on due to our area's changing demographics," Curative Connections president/CEO Steve McCarthy said. "Local supporters understood the challenge and came together to help us transform this space."

Curative Connections has many services, including early memory loss support, employment help for displaced older workers, and services for people with dementia.