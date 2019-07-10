Cue the band for 'Summer in the Park'

'Summer in the Park' returns for 2019.

New Dixie Ramblers give Action 2 News This Morning an early taste of what you can expect at Summer in the Park. (WBAY photo)

The live music series kicks off in Green Bay's Whitney Park on Thursday July 11, filling lunchtime at the park with live music from local musicians.

Summer in the Park is every Thursday through August 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Whitney Park is at 800 Main Street near downtown Green Bay (see map above).

You can bring your own lunch, grab a bite from a food truck at the park, or pick up something from a Main Street restaurant.

You can even bring your dog to play in Whitney Park's enclosed dog park.

Oshkosh's Copper Box opens the series.

