"Cruise for Cancer" Legacy Keeps Growing

It's an annual event rooted in helping those battling cancer, and giving back to organizations that help them in their journey.

And the legacy of the Jerry Parins "Cruise for Cancer" continues to grow.

It was his own battle with cancer that prompted retired Packers Security Director Jerry Parins to launch the fundraising motorcycle ride 16 years ago.

"When we first started I was a pretty sick man and dealing with just life and how it progresses, but so many people became involved and supported myself, and once you get into cancer and you walk in the shoes of cancer, you know what it's like," says Parins.

Since 2004, the "Cruise for Cancer" has raised more than $1.5 million and given that money to organizations in the community that treat cancer patients and support their families.

"It's a large network of people when somebody is diagnosed with cancer and it's a ripple-effect and it's really neat to see all the people who come together and support people that they don't even know and never met, they just know that they're going through something and they're willing to come out, donate money, support and just be here for the day for those people," says Greg Roberts, Director of the Packerland Hog Chapter and a cancer survivor.

Ahead of the 16th annual "Cruise for Cancer" on June 8th, checks in the amount of $154,000, raised from last year's ride, were distributed to ten organizations today at Vandervest Harley-Davidson in Howard.

Parins, who lost his wife to cancer a year and a half ago and now spends his time volunteering at local hospitals to meet with cancer patients, says the ride's success over the years is beyond anything he ever imagined.

"So many people that have supported us in so many ways and we as a foundation, organization, we have given back to many unknown people and that's the good feeling about it," says Parins.

More than 300 bikers will take part in this year's motorcycle ride traveling from Green Bay to Oconto and back.